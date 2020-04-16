‘SVU’s’ Peter Scaravino: Why Fans Stick With It For The Long, Long Run

LAW & ORDER: SPECIAL VICTIMS UNIT — Pictured: Peter Scanavino as Detective Sonny Carisi — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)

Having already broken the record for the longest-running primetime TV drama, Law & Order: SVU is working on putting it well out of reach, since it’s already been picked up for an additional three seasons — its 22nd, 23rd, and 24th. That will take the show well past 500 “ripped from the headlines” episodes, which is absolutely remarkable. What is it that keeps the show’s fans constantly engaged with the show, even after so many years? Peter Scanavino says it’s the humanity in all of us. (Click on the media bar below to hear Peter Scanavino)

Law & Order: SVU airs Thursdays at 10/9c on NBC.

