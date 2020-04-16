‘Ocean’s’ Apart: George Clooney Didn’t Want A Rat Pack Ripoff

The original Ocean’s 11, when it was released in 1960, was a showcase for the Rat Pack, including Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, and Sammy Davis Jr. The story of an impossible heist, coupled with an ensemble cast big on charisma and testosterone made it a perfect choice for a remake. So when Ocean’s Eleven — with a stellar cast including George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, and Bernie Mac — was released in 2001, Clooney knew the comparisons between the two ensembles were inevitable. But as a big fan of the Rat Pack, Clooney told us that nobody was trying to imitate them or live up to their enviable reputation — they just wanted to make a great movie. (Click on the media bar below to hear George Clooney)

Ocean’s Eleven and its two sequels are available for rental or purchase on streaming platforms, and the whole trilogy is available as a DVD/Blu-Ray package.

