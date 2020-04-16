Christine Baranski Would Love To Be As Great As Her ‘Good’ Character

“The Gang Tries to Serve a Subpoena” — Episode #402 — Pictured: Christine Baranski as Diane Lockhart of the CBS All Access series THE GOOD FIGHT. Photo Cr: Patrick Harbron/CBS ©2019 CBS Interactive, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Between the seven seasons of The Good Wife and now four seasons of The Good Fight, Christine Baranski has been in Diane Lockhart’s impeccable shoes for more than a decade. Of course, when she’s Diane, she’s got all of her words and actions scripted out for her, but how much does she try to emulate the character in real life? Baranski knows she can’t be Lockhart, but certainly wants to be more like her. (Click on the media bar below to hear Christine Baranski)

The Good Fight is streaming now on CBS All Access.

