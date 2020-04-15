Leonardo DiCaprio Almost Never Boarded ‘Titanic’

Though Leonardo DiCaprio had earned an Oscar nomination for his supporting role in What’s Eating Gilbert Grape three years earlier, the film that really helped him break through to mainstream success was, of course, Titanic. At the time, the James Cameron-directed blockbuster became the biggest box office smash in the history of Hollywood and helped DiCaprio chart a course for a phenomenal career as a leading man. Oddly enough, though, we almost never saw DiCaprio as scrappy Jack Dawson, who was fated to meet the love of his life onboard the mighty boat before losing his life in the shipwreck. Why? He told us he wasn’t sure at first if the film would be a good fit for him. (Click on the media bar below to hear Leonardo DiCaprio)

Titanic is now available for streaming rental or purchase and, of course, the old-fashioned way on DVD and Blu-Ray. (And maybe, just maybe you can find the two-tape VHS edition on eBay.)

