Jay Leno Likes Telling Stories … About Cars That Tell Stories

JAY LENO”S GARAGE — Pictured: “Jay Leno’s Garage” Key Art — (Photo by: CNBC)

Along with a reputation for being a motormouth — as you’ll see, he can talk… and talk… and talk — Jay Leno is also a motorhead. If you weren’t already aware, he’s a huge collector of vintage vehicles, with nearly 300 cars and motorbikes in his collection. If you loved him on The Tonight Show, you can see the cars you helped him buy by tuning in to his CNBC show Jay Leno’s Garage, where he introduces us to some of his most prized possessions. But Leno told us he won’t just buy any old car — he says he prefers the ones that come with a cool backstory.



Jay Leno’s Garage airs Wednesday nights on CNBC.

Find Us On Facebook: Hollywood Outbreak

Follow Us On Twitter: @Hollyoutbreak