In ‘Mrs. America,’ Cate Blanchett Experiences The Other Side Of Feminism

MRS. AMERICA — Pictured: Cate Blanchett as Phyllis Schlafly. CR: Sabrina Lantos/FX

The Equal Rights Amendment probably would have been the law in America for more than four decades if not for the efforts of a woman named Phyllis Schlafly. Schlafly was conservative to the core, and as the ERA was being debated on a national political stage, she took on all of the feminists pressing for the amendment’s approval. Now, her story is being told in a streaming miniseries, Mrs. America. Two-time Oscar winner Cate Blanchett, who considers herself to be a feminist, plays Schlafly and, after spending some time walking in her shoes, told us how she feels about the conservative icon now. (Click on the media bar below to hear Cate Blanchett)

Mrs. America is now streaming on FX on Hulu.

Find Us On Facebook: Hollywood Outbreak

Follow Us On Twitter: @Hollyoutbreak