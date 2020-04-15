‘Bones’ Stars Say They Had Sparks From The Start

As a crime procedural, Bones had a lot going for it: good writing, a fun sense of humor, and some insanely grisly murder victims. But, as any true Bones fan will tell you, the thing that kept them coming back week after week, year after year was the relationship between FBI agent Seeley Booth (David Boreanaz) and forensic pathologist Temperance “Bones” Brennan (Emily Deschanel). With the show’s history now behind them, they can look back at the very beginning — when they were first being cast in the roles — and realize they had something special … although they might have slightly different recollections of the story. (Click on the media bar below to hear David Boreanaz & Emily Deschanel)

All 12 seasons of Bones are streaming now on Hulu.

