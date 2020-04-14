Nancy Cartwright On ‘The Simpsons’ Before Stardom

While The Simpsons premiered as a TV show in December 1989, its history stretches back even further than that. Few of the show’s newest generations of fans are aware that the characters started out as interstitial pieces on Fox’s The Tracey Ullman Show in 1987. Nancy Cartwright has been the voice of Bart Simpson since the very beginning, and she remembers the days when they were recording those early skits, completely unaware of the cultural giant they were creating.(Click on the media bar below to hear Nancy Cartwright)

All previous seasons of The Simpson, along with The Simpsons Movie and other Simpsons content, are now available for streaming on Disney+.

Find Us On Facebook: Hollywood Outbreak

Follow Us On Twitter: @Hollyoutbreak