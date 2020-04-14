Lecy Goranson Finally Found Being Becky Conner Was Cool



LECY GORANSON, SARA GILBERT THE CONNERS- (8:00-8:30 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Eric McCandless)LECY GORANSON, SARA GILBERT

Lecy Goranson was just 13 years old when she won the part of Becky Conner on a new show called Roseanne. That, of course, was back in 1988. Three decades later, she was invited back to play Becky on the Roseanne reboot, and again when it was rebranded as The Conners. Over the years, of course, Goranson has learned to love the character, but she told us that, initially, she saw herself in another Conner kid’s clothes. (Click on the media bar below to hear Lecy Goranson)

The Conners airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC

