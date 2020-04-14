For Audience Appeal, Sandra Oh Thinks ‘Killing Eve’ Has A Secret Weapon

Jodie Comer as Villanelle, Kim Bodnia as Konstantin Vasiliev, Sandra Oh as Eve Polastri, Fiona Shaw as Carolyn Martens – Killing Eve _ Season 3, Photo Credit: Paola Kudacki/BBC America

As a BBC production, Killing Eve has a lot going for it — quality writing, quality directing, and quality acting. The show’s picked up 11 Emmy nominations, including two for actress Sandra Oh. But while she appreciates all of the creative and technical excellence that goes into the show, she actually thinks it appeals to a lot of people for a completely different reason. (Click on the media bar below to hear Sandra Oh)

Killing Eve airs Sundays at 8/7c on both BBC America and AMC.

