Even In 2001, Vin Diesel Knew The Cars Were The Stars In ‘Fast & Furious’

Playing Dominic Toretto, the ringleader of the Fast and Furious crew, Vin Diesel has been with the franchise from the very beginning, and he’s appeared in more of the films (nine) than any other actor. When the first film was released in 2001, he knew it would be a challenge to star in a movie like that, but he also knew the film’s real eye candy was its fast cars, and he thought that was what made it something special. (Click on the media bar below to hear Vin Diesel)

All of the films in the Fast and the Furious franchise are now available for digital rental and purchase. If there are still theaters next year, F9 is expected to make it to them on April 2.

Find Us On Facebook: Hollywood Outbreak

Follow Us On Twitter: @Hollyoutbreak