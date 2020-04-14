Bruce Lee’s “Greatest Hits” Readies For Summer Release Via The Criterion Collection

Bruce Lee’s short but iconic film career has been spotlighted in various Blu-ray and DVD releases, but The Criterion Collection is ready to take it to a higher level. Bruce Lee: His Greatest Hits comes out on July 14. The seven disc collector’s Blu-ray set features 4K digital restorations of The Big Boss, Fists of Fury, Game of Death and The Way of the Dragon.

Also included is a 2K digital restoration of both the 1973 theatrical version of Enter the Dragon and the 102 minute “special-edition” of Enter the Dragon. There are a total of six audio commentaries in the collection which includes analysis from Bruce Lee expert Brandon Bentley, Hong-King film scholar Mike Leeder and Enter the Dragon producer Paul Heller.

Interviews are plentifu in this definitive edition, as Lee’s widow Linda Lee Caldwell and actors Jon T. Benn, Riki Hashimoto, Nora Miao, Robert Wall, Yuen Wah and Simon Yam are all interviews. Directors Clarence Fok, Sammo Hung and Wong Jung are also interviewed. There are actually too many interviews to cite, but one of the discussions I’m looking forward to is Lee biographer Matthew Polly discussing all five of Lee’s films that are spotlighted in this collection.

If you’re looking for documentaries on Lee, the set includes Blood and Steel (a look at the making of Enter the Dragon), Bruce Lee: The Man and the Legend and Bruce Lee: In His Own Words. Are you excited about Bruce Lee: His Greatest Hits? Feel free to comment below!

Find Us On Facebook: Hollywood Outbreak

Follow Us On Twitter: @Hollyoutbreak

Posted by: Greg Srisavasdi