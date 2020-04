Why Is Blake Shelton Still On ‘The Voice’? It’s All In The Game…

THE VOICE — Battle Rounds — Pictured: Blake Shelton — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)

After Adam Levine’s departure a couple of seasons ago, that’s left Blake Shelton as the last of the original coaches on The Voice. Eighteen seasons in, Shelton’s still at it. Why has he stayed while so many others have left? He told us he’s a competitive guy, and he loves to test himself against the best the show has to offer. (Click on the media bar below to hear Blake Shelton)

The Voice airs Mondays at 8/7c on NBC.

