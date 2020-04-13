Tom Berenger Fights The Elements And A Few Criminals In ‘Blood And Money’ Trailer

Put Tom Berenger (Platoon, Someone To Watch Over Me) as the lead in a film, especially if it has him taking on a few bad guys, and I’m sold. In Blood and Money he plays Jim Reed, a retired veteran who is hunting in the Allagash backcountry of Maine. His deterination to hunt deer leads him to a remote area in the snowy wilderness where he discovers a dead woman and a duffle bag of money.

Anyone who has seen enough movies knows that discovering a boatload of cash leads to an often unhappy ending. With the criminals doing whatever it takes to find their money, Jim is outnumbered and outgunned. Can he overcome the odds, keep the duffle, and maybe add a few dollars to his bank account? Check out the trailer and tell us what you think!

Blood and Money hits VOD and theaters (if, of course, they are open at this time) on May 15.

Posted by: Greg Srisavasdi