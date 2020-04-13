On ‘I Still Believe’ Set, KJ Apa Was Britt Robertson’s Quicker Picker Upper

KJ Apa as ‘Jeremy Camp’ and Britt Robertson as ‘Melissa Henning’ in I STILL BELIEVE. Photo Credit: Michael Kubeisy.

Apparently, it was destiny that brought Britt Robertson and KJ Apa together as an on-screen couple in I Still Believe. Earlier, Apa told us how amazing it was to work with Robertson. And the feeling was definitely mutual. Robertson told us he’s got an extremely special quality that lifted her up on even her worst of days on the set. (Click on the media bar below to hear Britt Robertson)

I Still Believe is available now as a streaming rental on digital platforms.

