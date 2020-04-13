From Outkast To ‘Dispatches’ Cast, Acting Wasn’t Part Of André Benjamin’s Plan

Sally Field as Janice, Andre Benjamin as Fredwynn – Dispatches from Elsewhere _ Season 1, Episode 7 – Photo Credit: Jessica Kourkounis/AMC

If you’ve followed André Benjamin’s career, you probably know him better as André 3000, half of the award-winning hip-hop duo Outkast. But he’s also been building an acting résumé as well — he’s been taking on the occasional TV or film project since 2003. He’s now one of the stars in the ensemble cast assembled for Dispatches from Elsewhere. When we spoke to him, he revealed that becoming a multimedia star was never part of his overall plan, just something that grew organically as his career progressed. (Click on the media bar below to hear André Benjamin)

Dispatches from Elsewhere airs Monday nights on AMC.

