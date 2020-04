‘Baker And The Beauty’ Star Promises A Pleasant Diversion

It may not feel like a normal springtime in America, but The Baker and the Beauty is going to do its best to bring a little sunshine into your world. It’s a lighthearted musical romantic comedy series set in Miami, and star Victor Rasuk thinks it’s the perfect piece of escapist entertainment to help boost your mood.

The Baker and the Beauty airs Mondays at 10/9c on ABC.

