Samantha Richelle “Really Excited” To Showcase The Philippines With ‘Almost Paradise’

Almost Paradise continues the creatively fruitful collaboration between producer Dean Devlin (they worked together on Leverage and The Librarians). That said, Almost Paradise has managed to carve its own identity with the help of co-stars Samantha Richelle and Arthur Acuña.

The show centers on Alex Walker (Kane), a former DEA agent who moves to the Philippines and opens a gift shop. His hopes for a peaceful life are eliminated after he begrudgingly aids police detectives Kai Mendoza (Richelle) and Ernesto Alamares (Acuña) clean up crime in the surrounding area.

Along with getting the chance to work with Devlin and Kane, Richelle is grateful that the show spotlights a country that is obviously close to her heart. “Just having the Philippines as the main character of the show, really. It’s never been done (for American television),” said Richelle “You’ve never seen it before and it’s just great to be a part of something like this. When I got the role of Kai Mendoza, Dean called me up and “You’ve got the part, how do you feel about being a part of history?” That just stuck to me and made me feel really good inside. I’m really excited to be showcasing the Philippines.”

Almost Paradise airs Monday evenings on WGN America (10/9c) and is available for download on Amazon.

