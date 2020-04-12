Natalie Wood Documentary Produced By Natasha Gregson Wagner Hits HBO In May

The illustrious career of Natalie Wood (West Side Story, This Property Is Condemned) is often overlooked because of her tragic death, but a new documentary aims to give a closer look at the actress. Wood’s daughter, actress Natasha Gregson Wagner produced Natalie Wood: What Remains Behind to give a closer look at her career and personal life.

Robert Redford, Mia Farrow, and Elliott Gould are among the actors interviewed in the feature along with Wood’s husband Robert Wagner and ex-spouse Richard Gregson.

“The day my mom died, my entire world was shattered,” said Gregson Wagner, who is seen interviewing her father Robert Wagner in the trailer. “Since then there has been so much focus on how she died that it’s overshadowed who she was as a person.”

Directed by Laurent Bouzereau (Five Came Back), Natalie Wood: What Remains Behind debuts on HBO May 5.

Find Us On Facebook: Hollywood Outbreak

Follow Us On Twitter: @Hollyoutbreak

Posted by: Greg Srisavasdi