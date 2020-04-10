VanderWaal’s Paradox: She Is “Stargirl,” And She Isn’t

Grace VanderWaal is certainly not your average teenager, having left school at an early age to become a touring music professional. And the character she plays in the movie Stargirl isn’t an average teenager, either. In some ways, VanderWaal feels like she’s nothing like the role she plays, but in other ways, she told us she could definitely relate. (Click on the media bar below to hear Grace VanderWaal)

Stargirl is streaming now on Disney+.

Find Us On Facebook: Hollywood Outbreak

Follow Us On Twitter: @Hollyoutbreak