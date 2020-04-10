Ryan Tedder Books His Round Trip Back To ‘Songland’

SONGLAND — “Lady Antebellum” Episode 201 — Pictured: Ryan Tedder — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)

Ryan Tedder is back for another season of Songland, the reality competition that pits songwriters against each other in pursuit of a monster hit. And Tedder’s returning to the show with a lot more confidence, now that he knows the show’s a success. Tedder told us that he and his fellow judges, Shane McAnally and Ester Dean, really had no idea what was going to happen when they signed on for the show’s first season. (Click on the media bar below to hear Ryan Tedder)

The second season premiere of Songland is Monday night, after The Voice, on NBC.

