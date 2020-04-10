Justin Timberlake Gets Into ‘World’ Music With ‘Trolls’

(from left) Branch (Justin Timberlake) and Poppy (Anna Kendrick) in DreamWorks Animation’s “Trolls World Tour,” directed by Walt Dohrn.

Justin Timberlake did a lot more than just lend his voice to a character in Trolls World Tour. He also contributed his musical expertise. As executive music producer for the film, he worked with teams of musicians to create and craft the movie’s many songs. And with World Tour encompassing so many different musical genres, Timberlake says he definitely had his work cut out for him, but he had a great time doing it! (Click on the media bar below to hear Justin Timberlake)

Trolls World Tour is now available for streaming rentals on your favorite digital platforms.

Find Us On Facebook: Hollywood Outbreak

Follow Us On Twitter: @Hollyoutbreak