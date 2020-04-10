Jim Carrey Sucked At ‘Sonic,’ So He Found The Ultimate Cheat

Jim Carrey in SONIC THE HEDGEHOG from Paramount Pictures and Sega. Photo Credit: Courtesy Paramount Pictures and Sega of America.

When you star in a movie based on a video game, of course it helps if you know about — or have even played — the game. So when Jim Carrey took the role of Robotnik in the Sonic the Hedgehog film, he did it having played the game in the past … and as he admits, he played it pretty badly. That makes his part in the new movie even more satisfying. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jim Carrey)

Sonic The Hedgehog is now available for rental and purchase on several of your favorite digital platforms.

Find Us On Facebook: Hollywood Outbreak

Follow Us On Twitter: @Hollyoutbreak