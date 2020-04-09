When It Came To Action, ‘Bad’ Was Good For Will Smith

In 1995, Will Smith’s acting career was making the transition from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air to feature films, and his co-starring role with Martin Lawrence in the buddy cop action-comedy Bad Boys set the stage for his impending superstardom. At the time, Smith wasn’t thinking that far ahead. In fact, when we talked to him prior to that film’s release, he was just psyched that he got to make an action movie! (Click on the media bar below to hear Will Smith)

Bad Boys is streaming now on Netflix.

