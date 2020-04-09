Defying Hollywood Stereotypes Is One ‘Fight’ Christine Baranski Has Won

Christine Baranski as Diane Lockhart of the CBS All Access series THE GOOD FIGHT. Photo Cr: Robert Ascroft/CBS Â©2020 CBS Interactive, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

As a veteran actress, Christine Baranski had somewhat resigned herself to the idea that great TV series roles would be difficult for her to find. After all, Hollywood has a reputation for stereotypes and typecasting its older women, especially the ones (like Baranski) who qualify for the senior discount at Denny’s. Even her fun recurring role on The Big Bang Theory had her playing a lead character’s mother. So when she was given the chance to take Diane Lockhart, her supporting character from The Good Wife, to a lead role on a new show, The Good Fight, Baranski knew she was being given a golden opportunity. (Click on the media bar below to hear Christine Baranski)

The Good Fight is streaming now on CBS All Access, with new episodes added on Thursdays.

