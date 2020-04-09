Cindy Williams: What Made Garry Marshall A Legend



PENNY MARSHALL, CINDY WILLIAMS In a one-of-a-kind, heartfelt tribute to a Hollywood legend, the stars of some of TV and film’s most iconic titles, including “Happy Days,” “Laverne & Shirley,” “Mork & Mindy,” “Pretty Woman” and “The Princess Diaries,” come together to celebrate “The Happy Days of Garry Marshall,” airing on TUESDAY, MAY 12 (8:00 – 10:00 p.m., EDT) on ABC. (ABC PHOTO ARCHIVES)PENNY MARSHALL, CINDY WILLIAMS

Garry Marshall passed away in July 2016, just two months after his 20th movie as a director, Mother’s Day, hit theaters. Never bothering to retire, Marshall spent most of his 81 years finding ways to entertain people, and he certainly succeeded at doing that. He gave Hollywood several iconic TV comedies (Happy Days, Laverne & Shirley, Mork & Mindy) and movies (Pretty Woman, Beaches, The Princess Diaries). Next month, ABC will assemble Marshall’s family and friends to pay tribute to one of the ultimate multi-hyphenates — he was a writer, director, producer, and actor, with a memorable role on Murphy Brown and many cameo appearances on the shows and films he worked on. Cindy Williams, who starred in Laverne & Shirley with Marshall’s sister, Penny, will be among the stars sharing stories and paying their respects, and she told us what made Marshall so special in her eyes. (Click on the media bar below to hear Cindy Williams)

The Happy Days of Garry Marshall will air May 12 on ABC.

