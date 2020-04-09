Betty White: The Words She Struggled To Say During Her ‘Golden’ Years

When The Golden Girls premiered in 1985, Betty White was already playing a senior citizen, Rose Nylund. Thirty-five years later, we’re fortunate to still have White, who’s still as funny as ever at age 98. White had the distinction of being honored with an Emmy Award nomination for each of The Golden Girls seven seasons, winning once, so it was clear that everybody loved Rose! One of the things viewers enjoyed most about her were the stories she told about her hometown of St. Olaf, MN, and White told us she’s glad we loved it, because they were really tough to do! (Click on the media bar below to hear Betty White)

You can stream The Golden Girls on Hulu, or watch it on TV Land and The Hallmark Channel.

Find Us On Facebook: Hollywood Outbreak

Follow Us On Twitter: @Hollyoutbreak