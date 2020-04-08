Taraji P. Henson’s Next Role? It’ll Probably Surprise You. (She Likes To Do That.)

COFFEE & KAREEM: PICTURED: Ed Helms, Taraji P. Henson PHOTO CREDIT: Justina Mintz

With Empire now in the rear-view mirror for Taraji P. Henson, she’s now free to turn her attention to new projects. If her past choices are any indication, you can reliably predict that her choices will be unpredictable. Henson has made a career out of defying expectations and playing a widely diverse range of roles. Henson told us she’s not making a conscious effort to go from one extreme to another; rather, she just has a tendency to pick whatever role seems most appealing to her at that moment. (Click on the media bar below to hear Taraji P. Henson)

Henson’s latest project, the action comedy film Coffee & Kareem, is now streaming on Netflix.

