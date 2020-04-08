Lil Dicky Is Like Family To Manager/Mogul Scooter Braun

Scooter Braun has made his way up the show biz food chain from personal manager to full-fledged media mogul. Braun, who ushered Usher to superstardom and then did the same for Justin Bieber, His latest multimedia superstar is Lil Dicky; after conquering the music world, he’s now featured in the semi-autobiographical FX comedy Dave. Having helped to steer Lil Dicky’s career, Braun, an executive producer on Dave, says that all of it — the music, the management, and the multimedia opportunities — seem to blend together, because he loves all of it. (Click on the media bar below to hear Scooter Braun)
Dave airs Thursday nights on FXX.
