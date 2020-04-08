Kara Killmer: Spend Some Time In ‘Chicago’ Tonight

CHICAGO FIRE -Pictured: Kara Killmer as Sylvie Brett — (Photo by: Adrian Burrows/NBC)

Grill up some hot dogs — hold the ketchup — and throw a deep-dish pizza in the oven. Wednesday night is Chicago night on NBC, with Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago PD airing back-to-back-to-back. Fire star Kara Killmer recommends that you beat the crowds and baggage claim at O’Hare, settle in, and experience Chicago from the comfort of your own couch by watching all three. (Click on the media bar below to hear Kara Killmer)

Chicago Fire, part of the Chicago block party, airs between Med and PD at 9/8c on NBC.

