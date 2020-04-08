Already Famous, Ike Barinholtz Now Wants To Be A ‘Millionaire’



WHO WANTS TO BE A MILLIONAIRE WHO WANTS TO BE A MILLIONAIRE – “Eric Stonestreet and Will Forte” – Twenty years after the prime-time series “Who Wants To Be A Millionaire” debuted on ABC in the U.S., celebrated late-night host Jimmy Kimmel is stepping in as host of a special run of episodes featuring celebrity contestants playing for the charity of their choice. The 20th anniversary event kicks off WEDNESDAY, APRIL 8 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC, with celebrity contestant Eric Stonestreet playing for Building Hope for Autism and Will Forte playing for The Pangea Network. (ABC/Eric McCandless)WHO WANTS TO BE A MILLIONAIRE

While the syndicated version of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire finally left the airwaves last year after 17 seasons, it’s being resurrected by its original network home, ABC, for a series of episodes featuring celebrity contestants. One of those upcoming celebrity contestants is Ike Barinholtz, who said getting to sit in the “hot seat” is one of the loftier perks of Hollywood stardom. (Click on the media bar below to hear Ike Barinholtz)

The celebrity edition of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire premieres tonight at 10/9c on ABC.

Find Us On Facebook: Hollywood Outbreak

Follow Us On Twitter: @Hollyoutbreak