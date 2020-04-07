Tom Hanks Looks Back On Great Times With Meg Ryan

For a while, there was a time when no on-screen couple was hotter than Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan. Thanks to the success of Sleepless in Seattle and You’ve Got Mail in the mid-’90s, many fans — and even some reviewers — looked at the pair as being their generation’s Spencer Tracy and Katharine Hebpurn. While the output of Hanks/Ryan never quite matched the Hepburn/Tracy catalog — Hanks and Ryan only made two other movies, Joe Versus the Volcano and Ithaca, together — Hanks acknowledged there was definitely some amazing chemistry when he and Ryan shared scenes together. (Click on the media bar below to hear Tom Hanks)





All of the Hanks/Ryan films are available digitally.

