On ‘The Conners,’ Laurie Metcalf Loves Jackie’s Fighting Spirit



LAURIE METCALF THE CONNERS (ABC/Eric McCandless)LAURIE METCALF

Having first played Jackie Harris over 30 years ago, Laurie Metcalf has had plenty of time to ruminate over what makes the character tick, something which has made her performance even stronger on The Conners. The thing Metcalf admires most about Jackie, she told us, is that she’s not afraid to be the underdog … and even when she is, she still gives 100%. (Click on the media bar below to hear Laurie Metcalf)

The Conners airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.

Find Us On Facebook: Hollywood Outbreak

Follow Us On Twitter: @Hollyoutbreak