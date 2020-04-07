Norman Lear And The Secret To Great Television

(L-R): Talent in “Boundaries”, ONE DAY AT A TIME. Photo Credit: Nicole Wilder/POP TV.

Norman Lear knows what makes for great television. In fact, he’s got four Emmy awards to prove it. So what does the man who created All in the Family, The Jeffersons, Good Times, Maude, and both versions of One Day at a Time say are the elements that turn good TV into great TV? He told us it starts with the basics, and that means great characters. (Click on the media bar below to hear Norman Lear)

One Day at a Time airs Tuesday nights on Pop TV.

