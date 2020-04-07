Kristen Stewart Mines The Existential Depths Of Sci-Fi Thriller ‘Underwater’

Underwater centers on Norah Pricer (Kristen Stewart), a mechanical engineer who, along with a crew of loners (Vincent Cassel, Jessica Henwick, T.J. Miller, John Gallagher Jr., Mamoudou Athie) attempts to survive the perils of the ocean after their undersea mining rig is damaged. Walking across the ocean floor to find shelter in an abandoned vessel, they realize that a dangerous life form may lead to their demise. The feature, directed by The Signal filmmaker William Eubank, hits Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital next week.

“It’s a movie that deals with people very much at possibly the end of their line,” said Stewart. “They’re really facing death at every turn so this this sort of existential though process, the weird conversations that might arise, the strange things that occur to you. The moment you think you’re going to perish (is) when everything visceral about being alive floods back in. That’s why I thought it was interesting to make a survivial movie about staring into utter blackness.”

Click on the media bar to hear Stewart discuss the ingenunity behind Eubank’s decision to put a camera inside the helmet of the Underwater actors:

Special features on all platforms include an alternate ending with optional commentary, a deleted scene with optional commentary, extended scenes with optional commentary, two featurettes (“Real Bunny Montage” and “Making Underwater”) and feature audio commentary by William Eubank, associate producer Jared Purrington and production writer Phil Gawthorne.

Underwater is available on Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital on April 14.

Find Us On Facebook: Hollywood Outbreak

Follow Us On Twitter: @Hollyoutbreak

Posted by: Greg Srisavasdi