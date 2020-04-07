Chris Hemsworth Is A Man On A Mission In Action Packed ‘Extraction’ Trailer

The official trailer to Extraction, Chris Hemsworth’s latest film, has just been released, and the three minute plus clip is as action packed as they come. That said, there’s also a bit of heart and soul thrown into the mix.

Tyler Rake (Hemsworth) is a highly skilled mercenary who is tasked to rescue the kidnapped son of a crime lord. In a world of drug traffickers and weapons dealers, Tyler has his share of obstacles, but no matter what the cost he is determined to complete his mission.

Directed by Sam Hargrave, the film is based on Ande Parks’ graphic novel Ciudad. Anthony and Joe Russo, the directors behind Avengers: Endgame, produced the flick Check out the trailer and tell us what you think!

Extraction, co-starring David Harbour and Golshifteh Farahani, hits Netflix on April 24.

Posted by: Greg Srisavasdi