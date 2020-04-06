Julia Louis-Dreyfus Loves The Wild World Of ‘Onward’

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 18: Julia Louis-Dreyfus attends the world premiere of Disney and Pixar’s ONWARD at the El Capitan Theatre on February 18, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)

Disney/Pixar’s latest release, Onward, seems to exist in a world all its own. It’s populated by elves, yet seems to be like a typical American suburb. From a time perspective, it’s modern, yet it’s also got some old-fashioned flourishes, too. Julia Louis-Dreyfus told us this unique atmosphere is one of her very favorite things about the film. (Click on the media bar below to hear Julia Louis-Dreyfus)

Onward is now streaming on Disney+, with streaming rentals available on other services.

