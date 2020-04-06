Gemma Chan Mystery Thriller ‘Intrigo: Dear Agnes’ Hits On Demand In May

The mystery thriller Intrigo: Dear Agnes starring Gemma Chan (Captain Marvel, Crazy Rich Asians) comes out On Demand via Lionsgate on May 8.

The second film in the Intrigo trilogy (the first feature was Death of an Author starring Ben Kingsley), the narrative centers on Agnes (Carla Juri, Blade Runner 2049), a woman who is in a dire financial situation. Agnes bumps into her old friend Henny (Chan) who is absolutely livid over her cheating husband Peter (Chernobyl’s Jamie Sives).Henny ofers Agnes an eye opening amount of cash that will enable her to easily fix her monetary woes. Living the dream for Agnes, however, comes at a price; she must murder Peter!

Directed by Daniel Alfredson (The Girl Who Played with Fire and The Girl Who Kicked the Hornet’s Nest), the feature comes from bestselling author Håkan Nesser. Check out the trailer and tell us what you think!

Posted by: Greg Srisavasdi