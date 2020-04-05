Streaming Service Film Movement Plus Heads Into April With ‘Gregory’s Girl’

Film Movement Plus has a library of over 450 films, and with its spotlight on world cinema the selection is refershingly diverse. The strearming platform is now offering film buffs a 30 day free trial and 50% off the first month.

One of the reasons why I’m jumping on the Film Movement Plus bandwagon is this director Bill Forsyth’s revered feature Gregory’s Girl is part of the April offerings, along with the wuxia feature The Fate of Lee Khan and the Israeli drama Policeman. After thoroughly enjoying the Burt Lancaster/Susan Sarandon pairing in Atlantic City, I have been looking forward to checking out Gregory’s Girl (these two works are considered Forsyth’s best films).

Gregory’s Girl centers on Gregory (John Gordon Sinclair), a teenager who becomes infatuated with Dorothy, his new soccer teammate Dorothy (Dee Hepburn). Encouraged by his sarcastic 10-year-old sister Madeline (Allison Foster), Gregory embarks on a journey of love, only to find that there may be a few obstacles along the way!

For more on the service, check out Film Movement’s official site.

Posted by: Greg Srisavasdi