CinemAddicts Podcast Spotlights Acclaimed Brazilian Film ‘Bacurau’

On the latest episode of CinemAddicts, we cover a slew of first rate features that are worth checking out (including Clover and The Platform), but the highlight of the past week was discovering the acclaimed feature Bacaiau.

A Grand Jury Prize winner at the Cannes Film Festival, Bacurau centers on the members of a village who come together after the passing of its matriarch. Directed by Juliao Dornelles and Kleber Mendonca Filho, the 131 narrative gives us an up close and personal look at how these townspeople survive on a day to day basis.

With no direct access to water (thanks to a government corruption), the townsfolk continue to remain united while living in less than favorable conditions. When a group of trigger happy mercenaries (led by Udo Kier) are hired to eliminate Bacurau off the face of the earth, they refuse to bow down to this intimidating threat.

Kino Lorber is holding virtual screenings across the United States, and for more details on how you can support your local independent theater while also enjoying Bacurau, go KL’s official site.

Take a listen to Episode 114 of CinemAddicts and tell us what you think of Bacurau!!

Posted by: Greg Srisavasdi