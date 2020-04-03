Silence Was Golden: Emily Blunt Surprised By Success Of ‘A Quiet Place’

Evelyn (Emily Blunt) braves the unknown in “A Quiet Place Part II.”

A Quiet Place Part II was supposed to be playing in theaters right now. Rather than going the streaming route, its studio is betting it’s a movie you’ll want to see in theaters, so its release date has been pushed back instead. Emily Blunt is back for the sequel, as is her husband, writer/director/co-star John Krasinski, and she told us she still finds it hard to believe the first movie — which grossed over $340 million worldwide — was so incredibly successful. (Click on the media bar below to hear Emily Blunt)

A Quiet Place Part II is now scheduled to open during Labor Day weekend.

