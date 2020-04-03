Jason Bateman & Laura Linney: Thanks For The Great Words About ‘Ozark’!

With a little extra free time on their hands these days, Netflix subscribers have been digging deeper into its library and discovering some of the shows they’ve been missing. Thanks to great reviews and word of mouth, Ozark has been picking up a lot of streams, and with each new viewer comes new recommendations on social media. Stars Jason Bateman and Laura Linney say they’re grateful for all the kind words and referrals. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jason Bateman & Laura Linney)

Season 3 of Ozark is streaming now on Netflix.

