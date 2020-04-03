‘Home Before Dark’ A Teen Tale With A Real Life Twist

Jim Sturgess and Brooklynn Prince in “Home Before Dark,” now streaming on Apple TV+.

Hilde Lysiak has published a newspaper, written a series of books, and now has a TV series based on her life. And she’ll be turning 14 this November. The young Pennsylvania native launched her first newspaper when she was just 7 years old, and she told us she’d been a budding journalist for as long as she could remember. (Click on the media bar below to hear Hilde Lysiak)

The new series based on Lysiak, Home Before Dark, is now streaming on Apple TV+.

