Pamela Adlon Likes It When ‘Things’ Gets Real

BETTER THINGS “High man. Bye man.” Episode 6 (Airs Thursday, April 9) — Pictured: (l-r) Pamela Adlon as Sam Fox, Olivia Edward as Duke. CR: Suzanne Tenner/FX

If you’ve watched Pamela Adlon’s FX comedy Better Things, you know she’s a big fan of making things look as real, natural, and true-to-life as possible. Like The Office, the show has kind of a documentary feel. Adlon, who also co-created the show, told us it’s an homage to a director she loves, the late John Cassavetes. (Click on the media bar below to hear Pamela Adlon)

Better Things airs Thursday nights on FX.

