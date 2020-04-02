Fans Let Kelli Giddish Know How ‘SVU’ Is Making A Difference

LAW & ORDER: SPECIAL VICTIMS UNIT — “Dance, Lies, & Videotape” Episode 21017 — Pictured: Kelli Giddish as Detective Amanda Rollins — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)

Unless you’ve been stranded on a desert island for the past two decades, you’re aware that Law & Order: SVU delves into the dark world of sexual assault victims. It is, unfortunately, a world with a large population, and many of those victims appreciate the light that SVU shines on the subject. Kelli Giddish told us she’s always running into fans of the show who show their appreciation for her and SVU. (Click on the media bar below to hear Kelli Giddish)

Law & Order: SVU airs Thursdays at 10/9c on NBC.

