This Shark Was No Baby: Richard Dreyfuss Recalls The ‘Special Quality’ Of ‘Jaws’

June will mark the 45th anniversary of the movie that became Hollywood’s first true blockbuster and put a young director named Steven Spielberg on the map. That film, of course, is Jaws. Adjusted for inflation, it still ranks in America’s Top 10 grossing films of all time, and new generations keep discovering it. Worldwide, Jaws made more than $470 million — not bad for a film that cost just $7 million to make! But while he was working on it, Richard Dreyfuss had no idea they were creating something that would soon become massively huge. (Click on the media bar below to hear Richard Dreyfuss)

Jaws is currently playing on Cinemax and streaming on the Cinemax app.

