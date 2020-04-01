Make America ‘Good’ Again: How Trump Influenced ‘The Good Fight’

Season 4 — Episode #402 — Pictured (l-r): Christine Baranski as Diane Lockhart; Andrea Navedo as Marta Tecades of the CBS All Access series THE GOOD FIGHT. Photo Cr: Patrick Harbron/CBS ©2018 CBS Interactive, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

One of the running themes throughout the first three seasons of The Good Fight has been the show’s disdain for the Donald Trump presidency. It definitely wasn’t planned that way. In fact, star Christine Baranski told us the original premise was much different, but Trump’s surprise election win in 2016 changed the show drastically and, Baranski thinks, for the better. (Click on the media bar below to hear Christine Baranski)

Season 4 of The Good Fight will begin streaming next week on CBS All Access, with new episodes every Thursday. The first three seasons are all available for streaming (and bingeing) now.

