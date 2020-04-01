Like A Proud Parent, Ty Burrell Talks About The ‘Modern Family’ Kids

MODERN FAMILY – ABC’s “Modern Family” stars Nolan Gould as Luke Dunphy, Ariel Winter as Alex Dunphy, Ty Burrell as Phil Dunphy, Julie Bowen as Claire Dunphy and Sarah Hyland as Haley Dunphy. (ABC/Robert Ashcroft)

As its title would suggest, Modern Family is a show about a family. And families, of course, have children. Some of the Modern Family actors started out on the show when they were just kids, and now they’ve grown up. As the family expanded, we saw new youngsters added to the cast. Now that the show is coming to an end after 11 seasons, Ty Burrell gets to reflect on watching all of these kids grow up on the set. (Click on the media bar below to hear Ty Burrell)

Modern Family airs Wednesdays at 9/8c.

