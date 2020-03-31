Why Hugh Laurie Will Always Love ‘House’

While British actor Hugh Laurie has moved on from House — he’s now starring in HBO’s Avenue 5 — he will never lose the love he’s got for the long-running medical drama, which propelled him to stardom on this side of the pond after he’d been a staple of British comedies for years. Playing the role of the cantankerous, damaged doctor (without his British accent, no less) still stands out to him as the highlight of career thus far, and he told us why he still loves the character so much. (Click on the media bar below to hear Hugh Laurie)

House is streaming now on Amazon Prime Video.

