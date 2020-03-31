Secrets Of ‘Jeopardy’s’ Success For $1000, Alex!

Even with a Canadian host, Jeopardy! has become an American institution. The show, which just celebrated its 56th birthday on Monday, is still as popular as ever. Alex Trebek has been the game’s emcee for the past 36 years — far surpassing the show’s original 15-year run under Art Fleming — and he doesn’t see the allure of Jeopardy! waning anytime soon. After all, he told us, Jeopardy! makes its viewers at home feel like they’re part of the action. (Click on the media bar below to hear Alex Trebek)

Jeopardy! is syndicated throughout the United States; find your local affiliate at www.Jeopardy.com.

